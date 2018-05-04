Image caption There were 28 votes between winning Conservative Peter Matten Labour's Katie Thurston

The Conservative Party has retained control of Daventry District Council following the local elections.

The party would have still had a majority even if it had lost all of the seats it was defending.

Labour gained two of the 13 seats up for election, Drayton and Abbey North, which were previously held by UKIP.

The Conservatives now have 30 seats on the council while Labour has five and the Liberal Democrats have one.

Analysis - Sam Read, BBC Northamptonshire political reporter

Going into this election, for a third of councillors, the Conservatives majority was so big it was impossible for the party to lose overall control of the authority.

Labour will be pleased to have picked up two seats, formerly held by UKIP, though.

What makes this election interesting is it is likely to be the last ever for this authority.

A government-appointed inspector who produced a damning report into Northamptonshire County Council recommended all the county's authorities are scrapped within two years.

Daventry District Council's main job now will be to get ready for whatever new structure of local government comes next.

There were 28 votes between Conservative Peter Matten, who was elected in Hill ward, and Labour's Katie Thurston.

Ms Thurston tweeted that she was "well and truly gutted" not to have won the seat, but said the close result proved "every vote matters".