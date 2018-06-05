Image caption Northamptonshire Police said it welcomed the report and acknowledged there were areas for improvement

A police force has not always had enough staff on duty to ensure the safety of people in custody, including children, a report says.

Inspectors reviewed how custody suites were run by Northamptonshire Police.

Their report added: "Children... continued to remain in custody, often overnight and for long periods, when they should have been taken to alternative accommodation".

The force said work was "under way" to address the issues highlighted.

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons report follows a review which took place in January.

It acknowledged the force had policies in place to find alternative accommodation for children with the help of social services, but that "little progress had been made so far".

Staff praised

Force data showed that in 2017, of the 40 cases of children charged and refused bail in the county, only six were moved to secure accommodation.

It recommended the force should continue to work with local authority partners to avoid the overnight detention of children in custody.

However, custody staff were praised for their understanding of child safeguarding, and the report said children in custody were "well cared for".

Inspectors said 21 recommendations were made to the Northamptonshire force in 2011, but only five had been achieved.

There were certain issues the force was told to address "as a matter of urgency", including a need for senior officers to review the detention of vulnerable detainees in person, rather than over the phone, and the way it cares for intoxicated detainees.

Chief Constable Simon Edens said: "We are pleased the inspection found staff made good efforts to keep vulnerable people, especially children, out of custody.

"We recognise the need to continue to work with partners to ensure appropriate alternative accommodation is provided for children that have been remanded into custody."