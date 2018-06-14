Image copyright Google Image caption Great Creaton is a rural primary school in Northamptonshire with just 25 pupils

Parents of children at a school at risk of closure because of low pupil numbers have said they are "devastated".

Great Creaton Primary near Brixworth has 25 pupils and the county council said its size would affect its ability to deliver the curriculum.

A notice of closure on 31 December was approved at a cabinet meeting with a final decision expected in September.

Sally Fox, who set up a Facebook page to try and save the school said it has a "unique, nurturing environment".

She said: "Kids come to the school who often struggle in larger classes and it's like a family.

"The teachers know all the pupils well and how to get the best from them.

"To say that parents, the community and staff are devastated is an understatement."

'Community hub'

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said parents were crying in the public gallery as the closure notice was announced at Conservative-run Northamptonshire County Council's cabinet meeting.

Victoria Perry, the cabinet member for education, said: "The management of the school approached us and we have a duty to look into it if they feel they are not going to be meeting the educational needs of the children.

"I have to recommend that we proceed with this."

Ten of the 25 pupils will be leaving at the end of the year and a parental action group has tried to to increase the number of pupils by delivering 25,000 leaflets to surrounding villages.

Danielle Stone, leader of the Labour group on the council. said: "Village schools are really important as they act as a community hub."

There will be a further four weeks of consultations ahead of the final decision in September.