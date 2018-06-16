Image caption The fire in Northampton's Abington Street started on Saturday afternoon

A fire has ripped through a town centre shop in Northampton.

The blaze broke out in Abington Street on Saturday afternoon and six fire engines attended. No-one is believed to have been hurt.

Police have closed a number of roads around the site and the motorists and pedestrians are being told to stay aware from the area.

A cordon remains in place around the shop, which is near the town's main shopping area.

The shop is directly opposite the offices of BBC Northampton.

It is not known if the shop was occupied at the time of the fire.