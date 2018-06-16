Fire rips through Northampton town centre shop
- 16 June 2018
A fire has ripped through a town centre shop in Northampton.
The blaze broke out in Abington Street on Saturday afternoon and six fire engines attended. No-one is believed to have been hurt.
Police have closed a number of roads around the site and the motorists and pedestrians are being told to stay aware from the area.
A cordon remains in place around the shop, which is near the town's main shopping area.
The shop is directly opposite the offices of BBC Northampton.
Building on Abington Square in flames... @northantsfire on scene pic.twitter.com/lvGG1NdvUC— BBC Northampton (@BBCNorthampton) June 16, 2018
It is not known if the shop was occupied at the time of the fire.
Roof on fire on Abington Sq.. @northantsfire here but lots of smoke !!!!! pic.twitter.com/yY5ipux043— BBC Northampton (@BBCNorthampton) June 16, 2018
