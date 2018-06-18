Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The kittens were found emaciated by the RSPCA but are now healthy and both about five times heavier

A man who starved three kittens, causing one to die, has been banned from keeping animals for life.

David Ballard, 29, of Rockingham Road, Kettering, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the animals.

The RSPCA was called to rescue two emaciated cats in September and was then alerted the following month when Ballard took a dead cat to a vet.

He was also given a 12-month community order and told to pay £585 at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

RSPCA inspector Andy Bostcock said: "Sadly one of the kittens had died in his care.

"The others we rescued were in a suffering state as they were so underweight.

"I am pleased to say they are now healthy and friendly felines who are due to be up for rehoming soon."

The rescued cats, Smudge, a female, and male called Taska, have been cared for at the RSPCA's Blackberry Farm Animal Rescue Centre near Aylesbury.

Smudge, who weighed 0.4kg (0.9lb) when she was rescued, now weighs a healthy 2.1kg (4.7lb).

While Taska, who weighed 0.7kg (1.5lb), is now 3.3kg (7.2lb).