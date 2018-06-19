Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family are "devastated", said police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing following an "altercation" in a newsagents.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died in hospital after being attacked in Brookfield Road and Randall Road, Northampton, at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested and is in custody.

Two women arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Police have continued to appeal for witnesses, including those who saw a silver or grey soft-top mini in the area around the time of the stabbing.