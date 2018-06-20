Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family are "devastated", said police

A man has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old who was stabbed after an "altercation" in a newsagent's.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died in hospital following an attack in the Kingsley area of Northampton at about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Northamptonshire Police said Daniel Quinn has been charged Mr Fitzjohn's murder.

The 27-year-old, from Wolverhampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.