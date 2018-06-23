Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found at a house in Victoria Gardens

A man has been arrested after a body was discovered at a house.

Police found the body of the 42-year-old man after being called to Victoria Gardens in Northampton at about 12:30 BST.

A 50-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A post-mortem was carried out on the body at Leicester Royal Infirmary but the results have not yet been confirmed.