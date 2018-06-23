Murder arrest after body found in Northampton house
- 23 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a body was discovered at a house.
Police found the body of the 42-year-old man after being called to Victoria Gardens in Northampton at about 12:30 BST.
A 50-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
A post-mortem was carried out on the body at Leicester Royal Infirmary but the results have not yet been confirmed.