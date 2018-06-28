Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Liam Hunt was killed in a "senseless" attack

A man convicted of murdering a 17-year-old boy has been jailed for a minimum term of 14 years and nine months.

Kane Allaban-Hamilton stabbed Liam Hunt in St George's Street, Northampton, on 14 February last year.

The 18-year-old, of Pleydell Gardens, Delapre, Northampton, was convicted after a trial at the town's crown court in April.

Judge Rupert Mayo said Liam's murder was a "stain on the town" and "only just short of an execution".

Four other men were sentenced for manslaughter on Wednesday.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Aaron Joseph (left) and Lee Warren (right) were found guilty of manslaughter, while Kane Allaban-Hamilton (centre) was convicted of murder

Aaron Joseph, 21, of Hylands Road, Walthamstow, east London, was found guilty and given eight and a half years.

Lee Warren, 18, from Queen's Park, Northampton, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years and seven months in a young offenders institution.

William Ransford, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, who has just turned 18, was also found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to four years and eight months in a young offenders institution.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Derice Wright admitted a charge of manslaughter

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption William Ransford, who has just turned 18, was found guilty of manslaughter

Derice Wright, 18, also of Lutterworth Road in Northampton, and who admitted manslaughter and was cleared of murder, was sentenced to three years and two months.

In April, Det Insp Phil Mills, who led the investigation, said Mr Hunt had had "his whole life ahead of him".

"Not only did he lose his life in a senseless attack, his murder has caused pain and suffering to his family and friends from which they will never fully recover."