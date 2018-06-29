Image copyright Humber & Ellis Auctioneers Image caption It was one of a number placed up for auction by Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers in Northamptonshire

A rare number plate "of interest to athletes or ambassadors alike" has sold for more than predicted at auction.

The plate, 1RAN (Iran), was expected to sell for up to £50,000, but sold for £73,500, including buyers' fees, from a starting point of £38,000.

It was one of a number placed up for auction by Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers in Northamptonshire.

Other plates that sold were T 32 for £2,200, A1 BAD for £9,800 and L6 GAL (Legal) for £4,000.

Another plate first issued in 1910, UK6, seven years after number plates were introduced, remains open to online bids until Sunday.

Image copyright Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers Image caption The UK6 number plate has been in private ownership for more than 50 years

Humbert & Ellis recently sold a number plate with the "head-turning" TAX 1 emblazoned on it for £92,000.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "We are delighted with the result on these number plates."

He said the sales demonstrated "the clear and buoyant market in plates that are in sale and offered at a sensible and measured estimate".