1RAN number plate collects more than £73k at auction
A rare number plate "of interest to athletes or ambassadors alike" has sold for more than predicted at auction.
The plate, 1RAN (Iran), was expected to sell for up to £50,000, but sold for £73,500, including buyers' fees, from a starting point of £38,000.
It was one of a number placed up for auction by Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers in Northamptonshire.
Other plates that sold were T 32 for £2,200, A1 BAD for £9,800 and L6 GAL (Legal) for £4,000.
You may also like:
- The hottest quiz of the year?
- 'Lose 'Love Island' thongs, swimmers told
- Bridge jogger-push investigation closed
Another plate first issued in 1910, UK6, seven years after number plates were introduced, remains open to online bids until Sunday.
Humbert & Ellis recently sold a number plate with the "head-turning" TAX 1 emblazoned on it for £92,000.
Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "We are delighted with the result on these number plates."
He said the sales demonstrated "the clear and buoyant market in plates that are in sale and offered at a sensible and measured estimate".