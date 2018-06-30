Northampton

Gus Davies death: Murder inquiry victim had 'cheeky exterior'

  • 30 June 2018
Gus Davies Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Gus Davies' family said he had a "cheeky exterior"

Tributes have been paid to a "cheeky" man whose death has prompted a murder investigation by police.

The body of Gus Davies, 23, was found in Old Town, Brackley, Northamptonshire, on Monday.

Two men, aged 22 and 52, and a 39-year-old woman from the town have been arrested in connection with Mr Davies' death, along with a 42-year-old man from Daventry.

His family said he was "taken from his friends and family too soon".

In a statement, they said: "He had unconditional love for all of us and was very popular and had many friends.

"He was a beautiful boy inside and out and will always be remembered for his cheeky exterior. He will be sorely missed and forever in our heart."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police were called to Old Town in Brackley on Monday

