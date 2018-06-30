Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Gus Davies' family said he had a "cheeky exterior"

Tributes have been paid to a "cheeky" man whose death has prompted a murder investigation by police.

The body of Gus Davies, 23, was found in Old Town, Brackley, Northamptonshire, on Monday.

Two men, aged 22 and 52, and a 39-year-old woman from the town have been arrested in connection with Mr Davies' death, along with a 42-year-old man from Daventry.

His family said he was "taken from his friends and family too soon".

In a statement, they said: "He had unconditional love for all of us and was very popular and had many friends.

"He was a beautiful boy inside and out and will always be remembered for his cheeky exterior. He will be sorely missed and forever in our heart."