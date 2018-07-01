Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Gus Davies' family said he had a "cheeky exterior"

Three people have been charged with murder in connection with the "suspicious" death of a man.

The body of Gus Davies, 23, was found in Old Town, Brackley, Northamptonshire, on Monday.

Robert Fields, 22, Simon Atherton, 42, both from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton, have been charged with murder and money laundering.

All three have been remanded to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Atherton and Ms Butler have also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

Two other people, a 52-year old man and a 67-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death have been released under investigation.