Northampton

Carlsberg blast inquest: Engineer's death 'accidental'

  • 2 July 2018
David and Laura Chandler Image copyright Laura Chandler
Image caption A report said David Chandler, pictured with his wife Laura, would have suffered respiratory failure

The death of an engineer killed by an ammonia leak at a brewery was accidental, an inquest has concluded.

David Chandler, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, died at the Carlsberg plant in Northampton on 9 November 2016.

Northampton Coroner's Court heard the 45-year-old died from "inhalation of ammonia" having been exposed to a "sudden release" of gas.

The jury concluded the leak from a valve on a compressor was "preventable".

Image copyright Geograph/Oast House Archive
Image caption Twenty-two further people were taken to hospital following the ammonia leak

