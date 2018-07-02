Carlsberg blast inquest: Engineer's death 'accidental'
- 2 July 2018
The death of an engineer killed by an ammonia leak at a brewery was accidental, an inquest has concluded.
David Chandler, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, died at the Carlsberg plant in Northampton on 9 November 2016.
Northampton Coroner's Court heard the 45-year-old died from "inhalation of ammonia" having been exposed to a "sudden release" of gas.
The jury concluded the leak from a valve on a compressor was "preventable".