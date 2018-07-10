Image copyright Google Image caption A shed was destroyed and four chickens were killed in the attack

A chicken was impaled on a weathervane in an attack which saw four birds killed, police said.

Stanwick Parish Council said the animals were "killed by human perpetrators" at an allotment in Raunds Road, Stanwick, Northamptonshire.

A shed was destroyed in an arson attack and two others were damaged, the council said.

Police said it happened on Friday at "some time between 21:00 BST and 23:50".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Irthlingborough fire station attended the blaze.