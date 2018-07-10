Children hurt as school buses crash near Rothwell
- 10 July 2018
Twenty-seven children have been injured after two school buses crashed.
Police were at the scene of double-decker bus crash in Desborough Road between Rothwell and Desborough from about 16:00 BST.
The children suffered minor injuries but 12 pupils and one of the bus drivers were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.
Roads were closed off while recovery and repairs to the highway were carried out.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.