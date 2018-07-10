Image copyright Andrew Carpenter/@Carps23 Image caption The crash happened on the B576 to the north of Rothwell

Twenty-seven children have been injured after two school buses crashed.

Police were at the scene of double-decker bus crash in Desborough Road between Rothwell and Desborough from about 16:00 BST.

The children suffered minor injuries but 12 pupils and one of the bus drivers were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

Roads were closed off while recovery and repairs to the highway were carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.