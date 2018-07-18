Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption McCarthy admitted four counts of sexual assault and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison

A man who sexually assaulted two young girls when their mother left to visit a nearby shop has been jailed.

Thomas Sean McCarthy, of Cromer Road, Wellingborough, assaulted the two girls, aged four and six, on 1 April.

Northampton Crown Court heard the 37-year-old attacked his victims when their mother left him alone with them to visit a nearby shop.

He admitted four counts of sexual assault and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

McCarthy also admitted one count of possessing indecent images of children.

'Opportunist'

DC Cathy O'Connor, from the child protection team at Northamptonshire Police, said she welcomed the sentence, following the attack in the Wellingborough area of the county.

"This was an opportunist and violent sexual assault on two young girls whose mother had entrusted the defendant to look after while she went to a local shop," DC O'Connor said.

"He is a danger to children and this sentence will remove that threat for some years to come.

"His two victims have been incredibly brave considering their ordeal. They have helped detectives throughout the investigation and are continuing to receive support."

McCarthy was placed on the sex offenders register for life.