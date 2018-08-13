Body discovered in burning van in Northampton
A body has been discovered in the back of a burning van on an industrial estate.
Northamptonshire Police gave no further information about the victim, who was found inside the vehicle on Horsley Road, Northampton, at about 04:00 BST.
A statement issued by the county force said the death was "being treated as unexplained".
An investigation is under way and officers have asked anyone with information to contact them.