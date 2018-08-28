Image caption Northamptonshire County Council has said said it must save up to £70m by March

Councillors at a cash-strapped local authority have backed plans to replace the county's eight existing councils with two unitary ones.

A government inspector recommended the move in light of Northamptonshire County Council financial trouble.

It has issued two notices banning all new spending this year and faces a funding shortfall of about £70m.

Thirty-one councillors backed the proposal, with 14 against and seven abstentions and absences.

All eight local authorities in the county will vote on the plan, which would see the councils come into operation in 2020.

Max Caller, who led the government investigation, said one unitary authority would cover Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire and the other would oversee Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough.

This week, all of the councils in the county will have similar meetings, prior to submitting a plan for reorganisation to James Brokenshire, the minister responsible for local government.

Legally, only one council needs to vote to back the plan for it to go to the Secretary of State for approval.

But, the councils said a total of two would need to vote for it before they would put the plan forward.