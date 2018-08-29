Image caption Northamptonshire County Council has said said it must save up to £70m by March

A plan replace eight councils with two unitary ones will be sent to the government this week after a second authority backed the plan.

Northamptonshire County Council voted to scrap itself on Tuesday before Wellingborough Borough Council followed suit to trigger the request to merge.

A government inspector recommended the move in light of Northamptonshire's financial crisis.

The remaining six councils will vote on the plan by Thursday evening.

Max Caller, who led a government investigation into failings at Northamptonshire County Council, said one unitary authority would cover Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire.

The other would oversee Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Six other councils in the county will still have similar meetings to vote on the proposals, but only two needed to back the plans in order for them to go before James Brokenshire, the minister responsible for local government.

The plans follow two notices banning all new spending at the county council amid a £70m shortfall.