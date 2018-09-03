Image copyright Twitter/@FamilyByCycle Image caption The Jones family arrived in John O'Groats 22 days after leaving Land's End

A four-year-old cyclist filmed giving a thumbs up to a lorry driver has ridden from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Rhoda Jones, her sister and parents completed the 874-mile journey in 22 days, and are hoping she will be the youngest person to have done it.

A video of Rhoda thanking a lorry driver for taking a wide berth around her trailer bike in June had been viewed nearly 900,000 times on Twitter.

Her father, Tom, said drivers have since recognised her and waved.

"That video was never intended to go viral, it was an accident, but Rhoda has become famous and it has been viewed around the world.

"The girls even did an interview with a TV station in Arizona and drivers have spotted Rhoda and given her a thumbs up," he added.

The footage was shot while the family were cycling in the Scottish Borders during half-term.

Rhoda and her five-year-old sister Ruth completed their latest ride on trailer bikes attached to the bicycles of parents Tom and Katie,

Mr Jones, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, said: "We'd geared the girls' bikes so they could help carry their own weight uphill but it was was significant challenge and we and the girls have worked physically very hard."

The family is hoping it inspires others to take their children cycling as a way of tackling childhood obesity and spending time outdoors together.

They completed the journey in 22 days, three hours and 26 minutes and cycled about four hours per day.

Image copyright Twitter/@FamilyByCycle Image caption Rhoda and her sister cycled on trailer bikes attached to their parents

The family have submitted a log book, GPS data and photos as evidence to the Land's End to John O'Groats Association, who will decide Rhoda is officially the youngest person to have cycled the route.

The record is currently held by Henry Cole, who was also four when he cycled the route in 2006.