Pedestrian killed in emergency police car crash
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a police car on an emergency callout in Northampton.
It happened on the A43 Lumbertubs Way at about 04:00 BST on Sunday, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.
A full investigation is under way, and police have made an appeal for witnesses.
The dual carriageway is currently closed in both directions between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's roundabouts.
A statement issued by Northamptonshire Police said: "The collision involved a police car responding to an emergency call, and a pedestrian.
"The road is likely to remain closed for the rest of the morning to allow the emergency services to attend the scene."