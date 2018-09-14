Northampton

Man killed in Northampton police car crash named

  • 14 September 2018
Lumbertubs Way Image copyright SBNA
Image caption The crash happened between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's Road roundabouts

A pedestrian killed in a crash involving a police car on an emergency callout has been named.

William Thomas Smith, 32, was walking on the A43 Lumbertubs Way in Northampton when the crash happened at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it was investigating the incident.

It said it had spoken to officers and gathered data from the double-crewed police car.

The watchdog said it wanted to hear from anyone who saw Mr Smith, of Abington, Northampton, before the crash.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Mr Smith's family and anyone else affected by this tragic incident.

"We have a duty to independently investigate in these circumstances and we have met with his relatives to explain our role in more detail and to assure them they will be regularly updated."

Image copyright SBNA
Image caption The police car was responding to a 999 emergency

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites