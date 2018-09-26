Image caption A seized BMW X5 was on show as Northamptonshire Police launched the campaign on Northampton's Market Square

A police force is asking the public to report people who have "too much bling" and who they suspect may be using crime to fund their "lavish" lifestyle.

Northamptonshire Police says signs to look out for include people with expensive cars who show "no signs of legitimate work" to pay for them.

Confiscation orders can be used to recover assets when people benefit from their crimes.

People are asked to call 101 with their suspicions.

Det Supt Mark Behan said: "The vast majority of crime we see is carried out through greed to make money and lead an easy lifestyle.

"If we can stop people from living a lavish lifestyle on the back of crime then we will take away one of the main motivators."

Through the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA), financial investigators can look into the lifestyles of those who are living off criminal gains and, where possible, look to recover the benefit that they are making.

Image caption Northamptonshire Police says it has recovered more than £3.7m from criminal activity in the past five years

If sufficient assets cannot be identified, then a confiscation order for the actual amount identified will be granted by a judge. A further prison sentence could be given to the offender, if they fail to pay.

Det Supt Behan said: "We have more than 400 convicted criminals with confiscation orders where the debt remains unpaid, including a convicted drug trafficker who owes £308,000.

"We need members of the public to give us intelligence so that we can recover outstanding debts and where necessary investigate new cases."