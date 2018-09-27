Man 'had sex with blow-up doll' by M1

Image copyright Anonymous Image caption Police searched for the naked man with the doll but he had left the area when they arrived

Police are investigating after a man was filmed by a lorry dashcam appearing to have sex with a blow-up doll at the side of the M1.

In the video, he is seen standing in foliage behind the hard shoulder barrier with the doll in front of him.

It happened near junction 15a in Northamptonshire at midday on 19 September.

Police said: "We were called to reports of a man behaving inappropriately at the side of the road."

"When officers arrived at the scene they carried out a search but the man had left the area and no further incidents were reported to us," the force added.

The lorry driver who took the video told the Daily Mirror he wanted to remain anonymous.

Northamptonshire Police said it would investigate further if more incidents were reported.