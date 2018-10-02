It is 70 years since Silverstone, a former RAF base, hosted its first British Grand Prix, on 2 October 1948.
An estimated 100,000 people turned up to watch the event, held on a circuit marked by hay bales and ropes.
After spells alternating with Aintree and Brands Hatch, it has been the British Grand Prix's permanent home since 1987.
But the race's future is uncertain, as Silverstone's contract to host it ends after next year's event.
The British Racing Drivers' Club, which owns the circuit, is struggling with the financial cost of hosting it and negotiations with Formula 1 are still ongoing.
Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton on Tuesday, the circuit's managing director Stuart Pringle said he "remains optimistic" of a new deal.
"The good news is that they [Liberty Media, F1's new owners] are on record as saying they want to continue to have a British Grand Prix at Silverstone," he added.
"And we are absolutely committed to trying to have one if we can possibly afford it. As always with these things it's a small commercial disagreement."
Silverstone by numbers
- 1950 - Year that Silverstone hosted the first race of the modern F1 era
- 52 - Grand Prix held at the circuit, third overall behind the Italian Grand Prix at Monza (68) and Monaco Grand Prix (65)
- 150,000 - Crowd capacity at the Northamptonshire venue
- 3.660 - F1 course length in miles (5.891km)
- 1:25:892 - Time of the fastest lap of the current circuit configuration, by Britain's Lewis Hamilton at the 2018 British Grand Prix
You may also like:
.