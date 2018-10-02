Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Image caption Two-year-old Dylan Tiffin-Brown was found "unresponsive" at a property on Arthur Street in Northampton in December

A two-year-old boy who died in hospital was in severe pain for at least two hours before his father called for an ambulance, a jury has heard.

Dylan Tiffin-Brown was found unresponsive at a property on Arthur Street, Northampton, on 15 December.

He had been in the sole care of his father Raphael Kennedy, 31, of Northampton, who denies murder.

Northampton Crown Court heard the toddler had suffered 39 injuries to his head, face, neck, torso and limbs.

When an ambulance was called at 12:32 GMT, an operator was told by Mr Kennedy that Dylan was "floppy, unresponsive and not breathing", jurors heard.

He told the operator his son had "concussion" and he had given him a drink of orange juice.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be blunt-force trauma to his abdomen, the court heard

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC told the jury Dylan was rushed to Northampton General Hospital "but could not be revived and he was declared dead at 13:05".

Mr Kennedy, who rode in the ambulance with Dylan, told the first paramedics who arrived at the scene that Dylan had been "outside playing and had fallen and hit his head", Mr Hankin said.

During resuscitation staff noted bruises around Dylan's abdomen, prompting "suspicions", the court heard.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of the boy's death to be blunt-force trauma to his abdomen.

'Abusive trauma'

But jurors heard pathological evidence suggested Dylan's fatal injuries were inflicted at least two hours before his death.

"It is very likely that the delay in presentation for medical treatment - between around 11:00 and just after 12:30 - contributed to death in this case," Mr Hankin said.

The post mortem also revealed at least 15 rib fractures pointing, the prosecution said, to "sustained multiple episodes of abusive trauma".

The total of 39 injuries were probably inflicted by a "thin straight object such as a rod or electrical cord" and the severity of the blows would have meant Dylan was in extreme pain and in all likelihood would have been unable to stand or walk, the court heard.

The trial, which is expected to last for about four weeks, continues.