Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination confirmed Chris Matthews, 42, died from a stab wound

A man has admitted murdering a 42-year-old man at their Northampton home.

Spencer Hobson, 50, pleaded guilty to stabbing Chris Matthews to death at Victoria Gardens on 22 June.

Northampton Crown Court heard Hobson took a knife to the scene before handing himself in to police.

He will be sentenced on 26 November and was told by Judge Rupert Mayo to expect life imprisonment, but his plea would be taken into account when setting the minimum term.

Judge Mayo told Hobson the law meant he was "due some credit" for entering a guilty plea, but "the issue for consideration is the period before you are made available for parole".

The judge also ordered a psychiatric report into Hobson's mental state.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Matthews' body was found at his home in Victoria Gardens, Northampton

Before his death, Mr Matthews had previously been homeless and received care from Stan Robertson, the organiser of Project 16:25, which provides breakfasts for rough sleepers in Northampton.

"He [Matthews] was respectful and polite," said Mr Robertson. "He wasn't what you might call typically homeless - he was always very clean.

"He didn't beg. You would never see him begging. We never saw him asking for anything."