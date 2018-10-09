Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Fitzjohn's family were "devastated" by news of his death, said police

Two men will face trial over the death of a man who was stabbed following an alleged altercation in a newsagent's shop.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died in hospital after the attack in the Kingsley area of Northampton on 14 June.

Daniel Quinn, 27, of no fixed abode, and Parminder Sanghera, 25, also of no fixed abode, both denied murder at Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

A trial date has been set for 4 February at Northampton Crown Court.