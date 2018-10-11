Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Father-of-two Joshua Bains was shot dead in Northampton on 4 October

A father-of-two, killed in an armed attack, died of a single gunshot to the chest, an inquest has heard.

Joshua Bains, 28, was fatally injured in Webb Drive, Northampton at about 21:00 BST on 4 October.

Coroner, Anne Pember, confirmed the details at a hearing in Northampton and adjourned the inquest until March.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with Mr Bains' death and is due back in court next month.

He was remanded in custody at a hearing before magistrates on Tuesday.

Police have also confirmed that a 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 25-year-old, woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released under investigation.

A fourth man, arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm, has been released with no further action due to be taken by police.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr Bains' body was found close to the Upton Mini Market at about 21:00 BST on 4 October

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal for information.