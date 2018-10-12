Image copyright Google Image caption The police officer was hit by a car in Barnes Close in Kettering

A man who drove at a police officer, leaving him with a broken wrist, has been jailed for more than two years.

Police said Andrew Brady targeted the officer in "an extremely reckless act" in Barnes Close, Kettering, on 6 May.

The officer was treated for his injuries at Kettering General Hospital.

Brady, 25, of Duck Street, Rushden, admitted dangerous driving and actual bodily harm at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday and was jailed for a total of 126 weeks.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and breaching a suspended sentence order.

The unnamed Northamptonshire Police officer suffered a broken wrist after the grey Peugeot 206 was deliberately driven at him, the force said.

The car hit the officer's leg, causing him to fall on to the bonnet. It was later found abandoned in Stanley Boddington Court, Kettering.

At the time, Det Insp Tania Ash described it as "an extremely reckless act in which the offender deliberately tried to cause harm to police officers who were going about their lawful duty".