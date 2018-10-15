Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dylan Tiffin-Brown had five different types of drug in his body when he died

A two-year-old boy had cocaine, heroin and cannabis in his system when he died, a court has heard.

Hair samples showed that Dylan Tiffin-Brown also ingested crack cocaine and ecstasy before his death in Northampton on 15 December.

The boy's father, Raphael Kennedy, told Northampton Crown Court he was "not the perfect parent," but denies murder.

A post-mortem found the toddler died from blows to his abdomen but had suffered 39 other injuries to his body.

During cross-examination, 31-year-old Mr Kennedy, who previously admitted being a drug dealer, said he accepts his part in the drugs making their way into his son's body.

Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Image caption Raphael Kennedy denies murdering his son at his flat, in Arthur Street, Northampton

Jurors heard that on the morning Dylan died, the child had been left alone in his father's flat twice.

A search of the property, in Arthur Street, found a large quantity of heroin in a child's chocolate Kinder Egg wrapper under the sofa, which Mr Kennedy said Dylan "wouldn't have been able to reach".

The court was also played a video that showed Mr Kennedy shouting at his son to wake up, and another of Dylan crying with his father telling him to walk.

Mr Kennedy said the videos were meant to be "comedic".

Jurors heard how Mr Kennedy had a history of violence and in 2014 his ex-girlfriend needed surgery after he punched her in the jaw.

The trial continues.