Northampton

'Coppercino' Northampton Starbucks robber jailed for six years

  • 18 October 2018
Matthew Clarke Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Matthew Clarke used a hammer and screwdriver in the raid

A robber who was interrupted by police as he tried to raid a drive-thru Starbucks in Northampton has been jailed for six years.

Matthew Clarke, 29, used a hammer and screwdriver in an attempt to make staff hand over cash.

The raid at St James Retail Park at about 04:30 BST on 13 August was stopped by armed officers on a break.

In a tweet at the time, the police armed response vehicle unit dubbed the incident "#coppercino".

Clarke, of no fixed address, was convicted of robbery in a hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

Det Insp Adam Pendlebury, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "Matthew Clarke certainly got more than he bargained for when he attempted to rob Starbucks on that Monday morning.

"I also hope this serves as a reminder that it's not such a bad thing when police officers manage to take their well earned breaks while out on shift, and as this case shows, they are never quite off duty."

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police signed off a tweet about the incident with the hashtag #coppercino

