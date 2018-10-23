Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The one-year-old child clearly had teeth marks on his face

A man has admitted biting a one-year-old on the face after initially claiming the boy "fell on his teeth".

Ben Loasby, 21, pleaded guilty to causing cruelty to a person under the age of 16 at Leicester Crown Court.

Loasby, of Birchfield Road, Wellingborough, was given a 12-month community order and three-month residence order.

Det Sgt Cathy O'Connor, of Northamptonshire Police, called it "a nasty assault".

Loasby was accused of biting the youngster while his mother was asleep on 5 May 2017.

He originally denied the offence but after expert witnesses were sought, he changed his plea.

Det Sgt O'Connor said: "As you can see from the photograph, the boy's face was badly bitten by Loasby, who initially tried to claim the boy had sustained this injury by falling onto his teeth.

"This was proved to be completely untrue. I am pleased we have got justice for this little boy who was subjected to a nasty assault when he should have felt safe in Loasby's care."