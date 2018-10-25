Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The UK makes six million pairs of shoes each year, with almost half of that number exported

A town renowned for its shoemaking heritage has gained its first new footwear factory in more than 30 years.

London-based Foster and Son, which has been making shoes since 1840, opens a new production site in Northampton on Thursday, creating up to 20 jobs.

The town's shoe industry dates back to the 15th Century but had faced pressure from "cheaper overseas labour".

Foster and Son's chairman, Richard Edgecliffe-Johnson, said the town had "the best" shoemaking craftsmanship.

"There is a lot of pressure on the industry from cheaper overseas labour but Northampton has an international reputation for shoemaking," he said.

Image caption Northampton was one of the most important shoemaking towns in the early 1900s

The Northampton operation of the company, on the St James Mill Industrial Estate, has eight employees but that is expected to grow to up to 20 in the next year.

The firm currently has a single store, on Jermyn Street in London.

The UK makes six million pairs of shoes each year, with almost half of that number exported.

Northamptonshire, where more than 20 shoemakers are based, is seen as the heart of the UK shoe industry, which employs 4,000 people.

Northamptonshire and shoes

Image copyright Northampton Museum and Art Gallery Image caption Northampton Museum and Art Gallery has about 12,000 shoes in its archive