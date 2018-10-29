Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Tairu Jallow died after being attacked on Havelock Street in Kettering in January

A £1,000 reward has been offered in exchange for information about a man wanted in connection with a murder.

Mustafa Lowe, 22, is believed to be living in, or visiting Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter and Erdington areas.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked on Havelock Street in Kettering on 14 January.

In March, four men - one from Nottingham and three from Birmingham - pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Jallow. They face a trial next year.

Mr Lowe is also known as Tapha Lowe or 'T' boy, Northamptonshire Police say.

The cash reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for anyone who can provide information that leads to a charge or arrest.