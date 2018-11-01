Image copyright Pegasus Design Image caption The proposed development would be on the north western edge of Northampton, south of Brampton Heath Golf Centre

Plans for 3,000 homes to the north west of Northampton have been approved.

The Dallington Grange development, between Lodge Farm industrial estate and the Kings Heath estate would have two new schools and shops.

People who live in the area told Northampton Borough Council's planning committee that plans for 300 of the homes to be affordable was not enough.

Conservative councillor Brian Oldham, committee chairman, said the homes were needed.

The Whitehills & Spring Park Residents' Association raised concerns about increases in traffic levels of 87% on Brampton Lane.

Mr Oldham said: "Everybody throughout the political landscape wants more homes to be built."