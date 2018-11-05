'Highly drunk' man found in wrong house in Northamptonshire
- 5 November 2018
A "highly drunk" intruder was found asleep in an armchair after entering the wrong house, police said.
The man was discovered early on Sunday morning by homeowners, who then called for help from officers.
PC Lizzie Hampson, from Northamptonshire Police, said the drunk man had picked up the home occupants' wallet and put it in his pocket.
"Occupants found him in the morning and he was still sleeping when police arrived," PC Hampson tweeted.
Last night was highly drunk male walked into the wrong house, picked up occupants wallet and put it in his pocket, then went to sleep in the armchair...occupants found him in the morning and he was still sleeping when the police arrived 😑😑 #really— PC Lizzie Hampson (@PC1261) November 4, 2018
The BBC has approached Northamptonshire Police for further information on the incident.