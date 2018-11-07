Image copyright Google Image caption Shaun Flynn died at University Hospital Coventry five days after he was crushed by a fork lift truck that rolled forward

A man who was crushed by a fork lift truck with a "dodgy" handbrake died through misadventure, an inquest jury has ruled.

Shaun Flynn, 36, of Rothwell, was fatally injured while working for Boss Scaffolding on 20 June 2016 on Lodge Farm Industrial Estate in Northampton.

Northampton Coroner's Court was told he suffered severe injuries to his head and neck.

He was airlifted to hospital, and died five days later.

Assistant coroner Jacqueline Devonish said Mr Flynn, who lived on New Street, had left the vehicle to make some checks when it rolled forward, trapping him against a lorry.

He was transferred by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry.

Earlier in the three-day inquest, the victim's mother Janice Flynn said her son - who was conscious when he arrived in hospital - told her he was sorry for taking a "risk" by using the fork lift truck which he said had a "dodgy" handbrake "that hadn't worked for weeks".

After the family returned home that day, he had a heart attack and was placed in an induced coma before his death on 25 June.

Ms Flynn described her son as "a gentle giant, joker and a hard worker".