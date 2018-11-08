Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tuesday's fireworks can be seen exploding just above people's heads

A university has confirmed "a number" of students will be disciplined after fireworks were let off on campus, leaving people running for cover.

The footage of Tuesday's incident at the University of Northampton was put on social media, and showed explosions at street-level.

In a statement, the university said the students were "now facing University disciplinary action".

It could mean students being suspended or thrown off their courses.

Image caption Footage showed explosions in doorways (left) and fireworks being fired at low trajectory before hitting the ground

The fireworks were let off in the early hours of the morning at the £330m Waterside Campus, which opened in the town centre in September.

The statement said: "The University will not accept this sort of dangerous and irresponsible behaviour.

"Others found to have been involved can expect to receive similar disciplinary action."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the force was working with the university to establish whether criminal offences had been committed, and appealed for information.

'Abusive language'

A meeting with local residents about anti-social behaviour, which was set up before the fireworks incident, is to be held at the university this evening.

It was prompted by complaints about drug issues, litter, loud music and inconsiderate parking.

Resident Heather Bryant said: "When you ask them to turn their music off because local residents are asleep, you get a load of abusive language and they turn the music up.

"Everybody heard the loud bangs on Tuesday... the police left and they [the students] came back again and it went on for some time - it's a wonder someone was not seriously injured.

"That place has only been open five weeks and it's turned everybody's lives upside down."

Image copyright University of Northampton Image caption The £330m Waterside Campus opened to the university's 12,000 students in September

Ms Bryant said there was a similar incident last week when fireworks were being thrown at passing cars which was "terrifying for people".

The university said the meeting was a chance to hear residents' complaints.