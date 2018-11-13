Image caption Social workers at Northamptonshire County Council "overwhelmed" and "drowning", according to Ofsted

A troubled council has been told young people in its care are at "potential risk" due to pressures on staff.

A letter from Ofsted to the chief executive of Northamptonshire County Council said that social workers are "overwhelmed" and "drowning".

The authority has twice banned itself from spending in 2018, and is being run by government-appointed commissioners.

In response, the county council said it will launch a "far reaching" programme of improvements.

In 2013 the Conservative-controlled county council's children's services was rated inadequate and in 2016 Ofsted inspectors upgraded the rating to "requires improvement".

But Ofsted says standards have "significantly declined" in the last two years and that the service has gone backwards.

They also found that "changes in leadership at corporate and managerial levels [at the county council] have impacted on leaders' ability to respond to identified weaknesses".

In 2020, the local authority - which has committed to make £65m of cuts - will be scrapped, along with seven other Northamptonshire borough and district councils, to make way for two new unitary ones.

'We will put this right'

Ofsted's findings related to a visit carried out by inspectors in October and said children in the county "are not consistently or effectively assessed, supported or protected" when referred to the council's children's social care service.

Inspectors said social work caseloads were "too high" and that "many" social workers were responsible for between 30 and 50 children.

Beyond that, at the time of the visit, 267 children in need of a statutory assessment and social work intervention did not have an allocated social worker, leaving them "at potential risk of harm".

Victoria Perry, Northamptonshire County Council's cabinet member for Children, Families and Education said: "We know that our children's services are not working well and we will put this right."

The councillor also said the authority was "pleased the inspectors recognise the new senior leadership team in place at the council has begun to tackle the weaknesses in the service which have arisen since 2016".