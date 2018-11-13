Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The body of Gus Davies, who was 23, was found in Old Town, Brackley in June

A man and a woman have had murder charges against them dropped.

Simon Atherton, 42, from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton had been in custody since Gus Davies' body was found in Brackley on 25 June.

The charges were dropped at Northampton Crown Court after a hearing last week, but they will still stand trial on various drugs charges, which they deny.

A second man, Robert Fields, 22, also from Brackley, who remains accused of killing Mr Davies, denies murder.

All three will appear at crown court for trial on 3 January.