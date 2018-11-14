Image copyright Brickwood Family Image caption David Brickwood suffered multiple injuries in the attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a scrap metal dealer who was stabbed and beaten in his own home.

David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being attacked at his house in Abington, Northampton, in the early hours of 26 September 2015.

A coroner found 35 injuries on his body, including blunt trauma wounds, muscle tearing and stab wounds.

The 32-year-old man is the eighth person arrested in connection with the murder, but no-one has been charged.

Northamptonshire Police has continued to appeal for information about Mr Brickwood's death.

The force said the arrested man is from Northampton.

Image copyright Brickwood family Image caption David Brickwood (back right) with his wife and sons, Dale, Nathan and Gary

Mr Brickwood was known to keep cash at his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, which was broken into late on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday 26 September 2015.

Although he managed to call the emergency services, he died later in hospital from his injuries.

Speaking on the third anniversary of his death, police said they believed Mr Brickwood died as a result of a "robbery gone wrong" and the intention was not to kill him.

Last month, his family described how they had faced "no end of threats" and intimidation since Mr Brickwood was killed, with CCTV showing vehicles belonging to two of his sons being vandalised outside their homes.