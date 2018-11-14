Image caption Parrots are known for their mimickry

A parrot's squawking impersonation of a smoke alarm led to firefighters being called out to a home.

A crew arrived at the property in Windsor Close, Daventry, at 15:45 GMT after the alarm was heard three times.

They cleaned out a smoke detector at the home, but heard the noise again.

The crew discovered the "alarm" noise was coming from one of two pet birds impersonating the sound. A spokeswoman said: "We've never had that happen before...it was amazing."

She said it appeared the smoke alarm had gone off incorrectly the first time and was then twice mimicked by one of the birds.