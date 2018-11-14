Northampton

Squawking parrot sparks fire alert in Daventry

  • 14 November 2018
Parrot
Image caption Parrots are known for their mimickry

A parrot's squawking impersonation of a smoke alarm led to firefighters being called out to a home.

A crew arrived at the property in Windsor Close, Daventry, at 15:45 GMT after the alarm was heard three times.

They cleaned out a smoke detector at the home, but heard the noise again.

The crew discovered the "alarm" noise was coming from one of two pet birds impersonating the sound. A spokeswoman said: "We've never had that happen before...it was amazing."

She said it appeared the smoke alarm had gone off incorrectly the first time and was then twice mimicked by one of the birds.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The noise was found to be coming from one of two pet parrots at a property in Windsor Close

