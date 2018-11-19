Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The gecko is thought to have travelled more than 2,500 miles

Metal workers have saved the life of a globe-trotting gecko that hitched a lift for thousands of miles.

Staff at Aluminium Shapes Limited, in Corby, Northamptonshire, found the Kotschy's gecko hiding in a roll of metal that had been sent from Turkey.

It is thought the three-inch (8cm) long reptile - which would not be able to survive in the UK's cooler climes - had travelled 2,500 miles from its home.

The RSPCA's Greg Hagen said the gecko appeared "unscathed" by his adventure.

A reptile keeper is currently fostering the surprise stowaway until a permanent home can be found.

Mr Hagen said the gecko was still "pretty lively" when it was discovered under plastic sheeting covering the roll of metal.

He added: "We believe the gecko must have hitched a lift when the aluminium was loaded on to the lorry in Turkey as the rolls were so tightly wrapped in the plastic, they wouldn't have been able to get in to that position during the journey."

Geckos, like other reptiles, need controlled temperatures, lighting and humidity to survive.

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it would be an offence to release it into the wild.