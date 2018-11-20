Image copyright Corby Town Image caption Thieves targeted Corby Town's Steel Park stadium on consecutive nights over the weekend

Damage at a semi-professional football club that was broken into twice in two days has been described as "sickening".

Corby Town, who play in the Evo-Stik Southern Central division, said thieves targeted the Steel Park stadium on consecutive nights over the weekend.

On Saturday night rooms were damaged, before thieves took a music system; then on Sunday night televisions and ground staff's equipment was taken.

The club and Northamptonshire Police have appealed for information.

In a statement, Corby Town, who play in the eighth-tier of English football, said "the real sickner [sic]" was "the amount of damage caused" to two supporters' bars, their laundry room, a "refreshment shed" and their board room.

The door to the office of Steven Kinniburgh, the club's manager, was also "smashed", along with a pool table.

On Twitter, one user said: "It is hard enough to run a club without this", while another wrote "sad to see another club suffering from people who simply don't care. #NoRespect".