Police are asking drivers to check dashcam footage after an officer was hurt in a hit-and-run.

The Hertfordshire officer was struck by a black Mercedes on Collet Close, in Cheshunt, at about 12:25 GMT on Tuesday after carrying out a routine stop.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Police said a woman in her 30s from Waltham Cross was arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a vehicle and a public order offence.

The Mercedes was driven off along College Road and down the A10. Police said it was found abandoned in the car park of the Crocodile Pub in the town.

Inquiries are "ongoing" to locate a second man in relation to the incident.

Sgt Michael Davies from Hertfordshire Police said: "Our officers were on proactive patrol to prevent and tackle crime, and one of them has suffered injuries whilst trying to protect the public.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the initial incident who may have been driving the route the car took after the collision, or who lives in the area where the Mercedes was found and has dashcam footage, or anyone who can assist us with our enquiries to please get in touch."