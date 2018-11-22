Northampton

Frosty windscreen driver leaves police 'speechless'

  • 22 November 2018
Car with a frost-covered windscreen in Northamptonshire. Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The road safety patrol officer said the frost-covered car windscreen was "one of the worst" cases they had seen

A car being driven with just a small gap in its frost-covered windscreen has been photographed by police.

Traffic officers in Northamptonshire said they were left "speechless" when they snapped the vehicle during a patrol.

The force's Safer Roads Team called it "one of the worst" cases they had seen in a long time.

It said more than 15 drivers were reported for failing to clear their windows before setting off.
Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The car was one of more than 15 reported by a road safety crew on Thursday for not clearing their windscreens

