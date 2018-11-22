Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The road safety patrol officer said the frost-covered car windscreen was "one of the worst" cases they had seen

A car being driven with just a small gap in its frost-covered windscreen has been photographed by police.

Traffic officers in Northamptonshire said they were left "speechless" when they snapped the vehicle during a patrol.

The force's Safer Roads Team called it "one of the worst" cases they had seen in a long time.

It said more than 15 drivers were reported for failing to clear their windows before setting off.

Skip Twitter post by @northants_SRT So the team have reported more than 15 drivers this morning for failing to clear their vehicle windscreens before setting off! This was one of the worst I have seen for a long time! 😡 #Speechless pic.twitter.com/vo9vKUD2xI — Safer Roads Team (@northants_SRT) November 22, 2018 Report

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The car was one of more than 15 reported by a road safety crew on Thursday for not clearing their windscreens

