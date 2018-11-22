Frosty windscreen driver leaves police 'speechless'
- 22 November 2018
A car being driven with just a small gap in its frost-covered windscreen has been photographed by police.
Traffic officers in Northamptonshire said they were left "speechless" when they snapped the vehicle during a patrol.
The force's Safer Roads Team called it "one of the worst" cases they had seen in a long time.
It said more than 15 drivers were reported for failing to clear their windows before setting off.
So the team have reported more than 15 drivers this morning for failing to clear their vehicle windscreens before setting off! This was one of the worst I have seen for a long time! 😡 #Speechless pic.twitter.com/vo9vKUD2xI— Safer Roads Team (@northants_SRT) November 22, 2018
