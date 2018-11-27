Image copyright Google Image caption A number of inmates and staff received medical treatment after "play-fighting" at Rainsbrook secure training centre

"Unacceptable" levels of violence have been reported at a unit for young people in an inspection report.

Ofsted inspectors found that an average of 36 assaults on staff were reported each month at Rainsbrook secure training centre in Northamptonshire.

A report also stated that "inappropriate" play-fights often took place between inmates and staff at the unit, near Rugby.

MTCnovo, which manages the centre, said reducing violence was "a priority."

In the six months before the inspection, in October, there had been 587 violent incidents at the unit, which houses about 65 boys and girls aged 12-18.

'Zero tolerance'

The Ofsted report said that "unacceptable levels of play-fighting, by both young people and staff, remain widespread across the centre".

It added: "Attempts by senior managers to instil a 'zero-tolerance' approach to challenging this behaviour have been ineffectual.

"Staff and young people do not always see the link between this behaviour and the possible escalation towards actual bullying or intimidation."

Approximately half of all inmates reported experiencing verbal abuse, physical assaults, threats and intimidation from other young people, the report said.

Since Rainsbrook was last inspected in June 2017, inspectors found there had been "sustained improvements" in the level of care, but said the level of violence "continues to be high".

MTCnovo said it was pleased the inspectors acknowledged "steady and determined efforts" by the director to improve the centre.

A spokesman added: "Our behaviour management strategy, introduced in July 2017, has led to a reduction in levels of serious violence."

Rainsbrook is one of three secure training centres in England and Wales.