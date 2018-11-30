Image caption The government says the council's children's services is failing to perform "to an adequate standard"

The government has taken over a cash-strapped council's children's services department after a report found people in its care were at "potential risk".

Earlier this month, a letter from Ofsted to the chief executive of Northamptonshire County Council said its social workers were "overwhelmed".

The government says the council's children's services is failing to perform "to an adequate standard".

The authority has twice banned itself from spending in 2018 amid cash issues.

A children's services commissioner has been appointed with the task of "securing immediate improvement in the authority's delivery of children's social care services".

The Conservative-run council - which has committed to make £65m of cuts - will be scrapped in 2020, along with seven other Northamptonshire borough and district councils, to make way for two new unitary authorities.