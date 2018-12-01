Image copyright Google Image caption Northamptonshire Police was called to reports of a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 26-year-old man.

Police were called to Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough, just after 02:00 GMT to reports of a serious assault.

The force said a man had been pronounced dead at the scene and a forensic examination was under way.

A cordon was put in place in Nest Farm Crescent and detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.