Wellingborough murder probe launched after man's death

  • 1 December 2018
Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough. Image copyright Google
Image caption Northamptonshire Police was called to reports of a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 26-year-old man.

Police were called to Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough, just after 02:00 GMT to reports of a serious assault.

The force said a man had been pronounced dead at the scene and a forensic examination was under way.

A cordon was put in place in Nest Farm Crescent and detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

