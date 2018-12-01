Wellingborough murder probe launched after man's death
- 1 December 2018
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 26-year-old man.
Police were called to Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough, just after 02:00 GMT to reports of a serious assault.
The force said a man had been pronounced dead at the scene and a forensic examination was under way.
A cordon was put in place in Nest Farm Crescent and detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.